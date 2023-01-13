ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. making all efforts to empower youth: Governor

January 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot spoke at the valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations at KE Board PU College in Dharwad on Friday.

Addressing the students, he said that India was among the youngest countries in the world and that youth were considered the wealth of the country. More than 60% of the population is young in India. The government is making all efforts to empower the youth. The youth in turn should explore every opportunity to serve the nation, Mr. Gehlot said. They have a responsibility to ensure that India emerges as a frontline nation in science, technology, and other fields, he said.

India is emerging as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ through its unprecedented achievements in various fields. India’s rich heritage and tradition were unique, valuable and unparalleled. There is a need to preserve and promote them. He recalled the contribution of KE Board society and its institutions in public education. They have not only been giving formal education to students, but also imparting lessons on ethics and shaping their career over five decades, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, laid the foundation stone for the new science building. He said that the British had imposed a slavish mindset on Indians during the colonial rule. It still continues to some extent. There is, therefore, a an urgent need to eradicate that mindset . The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing in reforms in education to ensure welfare of all, he said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Council Chairman, said the government should change its policies to help the private educational institutions that were rendering selfless service to society by providing high-quality education.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Byrati Basavaraj, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, MLC S.V. Sankanur, and Mayor Iresh Anchatageri were present. President of KE Board society M.N. Joshi, chairman Shrikant Patil secretary D.S. Rajpurohit, treasurer S.N. Parande, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US