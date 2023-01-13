Govt. making all efforts to empower youth: Governor

January 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot spoke at the valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations at KE Board PU College in Dharwad on Friday.

Addressing the students, he said that India was among the youngest countries in the world and that youth were considered the wealth of the country. More than 60% of the population is young in India. The government is making all efforts to empower the youth. The youth in turn should explore every opportunity to serve the nation, Mr. Gehlot said. They have a responsibility to ensure that India emerges as a frontline nation in science, technology, and other fields, he said.

India is emerging as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ through its unprecedented achievements in various fields. India’s rich heritage and tradition were unique, valuable and unparalleled. There is a need to preserve and promote them. He recalled the contribution of KE Board society and its institutions in public education. They have not only been giving formal education to students, but also imparting lessons on ethics and shaping their career over five decades, he said.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, laid the foundation stone for the new science building. He said that the British had imposed a slavish mindset on Indians during the colonial rule. It still continues to some extent. There is, therefore, a an urgent need to eradicate that mindset . The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing in reforms in education to ensure welfare of all, he said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Council Chairman, said the government should change its policies to help the private educational institutions that were rendering selfless service to society by providing high-quality education.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Byrati Basavaraj, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, MLC S.V. Sankanur, and Mayor Iresh Anchatageri were present. President of KE Board society M.N. Joshi, chairman Shrikant Patil secretary D.S. Rajpurohit, treasurer S.N. Parande, and others were present.