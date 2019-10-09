Govt. makes strategic appointments to boards to help disqualified MLAs contest bypolls

In a move that is expected to help the ruling BJP buy peace with its leaders ahead of the bypolls in 15 constituencies in the State, the government on Wednesday named the party’s eight leaders, including seven defeated candidates in the 2018 Assembly polls, to head various boards and corporations.

The appointments, BJP sources said, is expected to reduce dissidence in the party that is set to accommodate disqualified legislators in the ensuing bypolls.

The reading within the party is that of the 15 disqualified legislators, who are expected to be fielded as BJP candidates in the bypolls, about 10 could find it tough to sail through without active support of local leaders. “The appointments were based on the outcome of a survey conducted by the party in the constituencies that are going for bypolls,” sources said, adding that it was a signal to the disqualified legislators that the party was standing by them.

Of the eight leaders appointed on Wednesday, Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage, U.B. Banakar and Nandish Reddy are former legislators. The trio had lost to Shrimant Patil, B.C. Patil and Byrathi Basavaraj in Kagawad, Hirekerur and K.R. Puram, respectively. Mr. Kage has been appointed chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) and Malaprabha-Ghataprabha project, Mr. Banakar chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Produce and Processing Corporation, and Mr. Reddy is vice-chairman of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Sharath Bache Gowda, son of BJP MP from Chickballapur B.N. Bache Gowda, has been appointed chairman of Karnataka Housing Board. He is lobbying for a ticket from Hoskote. Here, the party is expected to field N. Nagaraju (MTB), who has been disqualified. Mr. Nagaraju and Mr. Bachegowda have been political rivals for more than two decades. Ashok Ningaiah Poojary, who lost to Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, has been appointed chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority. Basanagouda Turvihal, who lost to Prathap Gouda Patil in Maski, is chairman of CADA-Tungabhadra project. V.S. Patil, who lost to Shivaram Hebbar in Yellapura, is now chairman of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. H.R. Gaviyappa, who lost to Anand Singh in Vijayanagar, has been picked as chairman of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Sources said that while Mr. Banakar has threatened to contest as an Independent against Mr. B.C. Patil, the Congress is seriously wooing Mr. Reddy, Mr. Turvihal and Mr. Bachegowda to be its candidates against Mr. Byrathi Basavaraj, Mr. Anand Singh and Mr. Nagaraju in K.R. Puram, Vijayanagar and Hoskote constituencies, respectively. “The eight appointed on Wednesday had lost elections on a BJP ticket against the now disqualified legislators. There has been discontentment over the party accommodating those who had defeated them. They are also strong candidates in their Assembly segments and in some cases, the margin of defeat was also narrow,” BJP sources said.

Regarding seven other constituencies, sources said the BJP did not have strong candidates in Mahalakshmi Layout, Hunsur, K.R. Pete, Ranebennur, and Yeshwantpur Assembly constituencies during the 2018 polls.

“In Athani, which was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, confusion persists on whether he will contest the bypolls or Mahesh Kumathalli, who has been disqualified, will. The candidate for Shivajinagar is yet to be finalised,” sources said.