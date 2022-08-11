Govt. makes mask mandatory in Arogya Soudha

August 11, 2022 22:31 IST

Amid rising COVID cases in the State, the government has made mask mandatory in Arogya Soudha, the health secretariat, in Bengaluru. It has also fixed a penalty of ₹250 for those violating this norm.

According to a circular issued by the State Health Commissioner on Thursday, this rule will be applicable to all employees working in Arogya Soudha and the public visiting the offices there.

The Chief Engineer at Arogya Soudha has been directed to ensure that all housekeeping staff also comply with this rule, the circular stated.