Govt. looking beyond Bengaluru for business ecosystem: Dy.CM

Initiative launched to better growth of IT/ITeS, BPO, and telecom sector industries

When “work from home” or “work from anywhere” has become the new buzzword in view of the pandemic, the government has rolled out a new initiative “Beyond Bengaluru”, focussed on building an innovation and a technology ecosystem beyond the city.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, also the Minister of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, inaugurated the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative as part of “Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020” (November 19-21) on Thursday. He said this measure was aimed at enhancing the growth of IT/ITeS, BPO, Electronic System Design Manufacturing, and telecom sector industries located in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali-Dharwad and Shivamogga.

He also informed that the government was mulling over promoting the development of such an ecosystem in four more places in the State. At present, places outside Bengaluru contribute just 5% of the total revenue of the industry and this needs to be increased to achieve the target of the State to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025. With COVID-19 as the trigger to promote the concepts of work from home or anywhere, Karnataka is looking to effectively leverage and access the talent and skill available across the State, he said.

“Now is the time to go beyond Bengaluru in the backdrop of reverse migration. The government has resolved connectivity issues in tier 2 and tier 3 cities by working with telecom companies,” he added.