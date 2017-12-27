Govt. likely to drop plan to set up six new medical colleges

The State government’s ambitious plan to set up medical colleges in every district is not likely to materialise as the Finance Department is not convinced with the proposal.

The Hindu had reported in August that the government’s farm loan waiver scheme had come in the way of setting up six new government medical colleges in Bagalkot, Haveri, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Chickballapur, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The Finance Department had then shot down the proposal citing financial constraints.

The proposal to set up these colleges at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore was first announced in the 2014-15 budget and was carried over in consecutive budgets.

On Tuesday, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash R. Patil said that although one round of discussion with the Finance Department had been held, the department was not convinced with the proposal.

“They want more discussions on the proposal and we will again meet and try to convince them,” he told presspersons.

Asked if the proposal would be shelved, he said: “It is still under consideration. We are hopeful of a favourable decision.”

“In the last four years, we have opened six government medical colleges in Kalaburagi, Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts with an intake of 150 students each.

While the first three colleges have the third batch of students now, the last three that were started a year later have the second batch,” the Minister said. He said the process of establishing Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College was also under way.

“We are hopeful of getting Medical Council of India’s (MCI) permission by the start of next academic year. This will also have an intake of 150 students,” he added.

Meanwhile, work on upgrading the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at a cost of ₹120 crore is nearing completion.

“Work will be completed by February and we are inviting the President of India to inaugurate the upgraded facility,” the Minister further said.