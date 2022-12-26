Govt. land identified

December 26, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Monday said 359 acres of government land has been identified for government projects, allocation to ex-servicemen and homeless people. At a meeting in Madikeri, he said 1,300 applications seeking sites were pending while a decision has been taken to set aside 10-20 per cent of the land for ex-servicemen. He told the meeting that the list of people without sites can be finalised at the gram sabha meetings for the allocation. The DC told the tahsildar to immediately sanction land in Madikeri for the construction of Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan.