HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. land identified

December 26, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Monday said 359 acres of government land has been identified for government projects, allocation to ex-servicemen and homeless people. At a meeting in Madikeri, he said 1,300 applications seeking sites were pending while a decision has been taken to set aside 10-20 per cent of the land for ex-servicemen. He told the meeting that the list of people without sites can be finalised at the gram sabha meetings for the allocation. The DC told the tahsildar to immediately sanction land in Madikeri for the construction of Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.