Govt. keen to transfer Rayanna Sainik School to Defence Ministry: Bommai

The State Government is keen to transfer the Sainik School, which is coming up in the memory of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, to the Defence Ministry, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

“The State Government is building the Sainik School in the name of Sangolli Rayanna. The school is coming up at a cost of ₹230 crore,” the Chief Minister told reporters here after participating in Kanakadasa Jayanti programme. “The issue of transferring the school to the Defence Ministry has been discussed with Defence Minister Rajanath Singh and the Karnataka Government is keen on transferring the infrastructure to the Ministry,” he added.

Further, he said that to spread awareness about Sangolli Rayanna, a museum and a samadhi are being constructed. At Kaginele, Mr. Bommai said a palace and memorial had been built for Kanakadasa.