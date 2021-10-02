Govt. keen to improve khadi, rural employment: Bommai

The State government will come out with initiatives for the improvement of khadi and rural employment, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Gandhi Seva Puraskar conferring function held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

The award was accepted on behalf of Siddaganga Mutt by Shivappa for 2021. The 2020 award to freedom fighter Meera Bai Koppikar was accepted by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol.

“Mahatma Gandhi was not just a freedom fighter. He was the spirit behind moral India,” said Mr. Bommai. Drawing a parallel between Gandhiji and 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, he said that work is worship.

The government was building Gandhi Bhavans in every district of the State. The one at Davangere was recently inaugurated, while those at Shivamogga and Ballari districts were ready for inauguration, he added.

Theatre director and activist Prasanna along with Kosha start-up released a technology to authenticate handloom fabric at Saturday’s event in Gandhi Bhavan. The technology was developed by the start-up, which had won the Start-up Karnataka Elevate Award in 2020.

Tiranga Yatra

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee organised a Tiranga Yatra where hundreds of members carried a 500-ft-long tricolour for more than a kilometre at Kammanahalli.

Addressing the rally, Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivasa said the Congress’ foundation was laid on the ideology of unity in diversity.

“Our Father of the Nation has shown us the way to live harmoniously in society and the Congress will never dilute its core ideology at any cost,” he said.

Programmes were held in BJP and Congress offices to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhiji and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.