Govt. keen on setting up aircraft manufacturing unit: CM

February 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that his government is keen on setting up an aircraft manufacturing plant in Karnataka and discussions are on with manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing. Mr. Bommai said 65% of the defence needs have been manufactured in Karnataka and the State has been leading in attracting investments in aerospace. Agreements had been signed for projects worth ₹3,500 crore in aerospace, he said, while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislature.

