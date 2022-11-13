Govt. keen on establishing airports in every district, says MLC

According to N. Ravikumar, the Union government aims to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences in every State in the coming years

According to N. Ravikumar, the Union government aims to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences in every State in the coming years

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar has said that the Union government is aiming to establish airports in every district in the State and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in every State in the country in the coming years.

He was addressing the party’s District Executive Committee meeting in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Ravikumar said that there were 70 airports in the country till 2014 and now the number has gone up to 140 after the BJP government came to power at the Centre. “The future plan is that airports will be established in each district,” he added.

The MLC lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing new projects to Bengaluru and also providing basic infrastructure in the health and education sectors, drinking water and roads. He said that reservation for economically weaker sections of society was a dream project of the Union government. Similarly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also provided reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes here. “The Union and the State governments have fulfilled the promises they made,” he added.

He expressed the confidence of the party winning 150 seats in the next Assembly elections and retaining power in the State. “We have targeted Karnataka and Telangana as the pre-poll predictions in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are favouring the BJP,” he said.

‘Priyank Kharge will face defeat’

Member of Legislative Council Baburao Chinchansur targeted Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge and said “being an elected member, he (Mr. Kharge) gave a threat stating that if he wanted to he won’t allow BJP leaders to walk free. This showed his culture. I can only say that he will definitely taste defeat in the next Assembly elections and face a situation that his father Mallikarjun Kharge faced in the last parliamentary elections.”

District unit president Sharnabhupal Reddy said that people across the nation have rejected the Congress and are supporting the BJP for its pro-people programmes as Mr. Modi has become the world’s popular leader for his programmes in the last eight years of his tenure as Prime Minister.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mundal, the former MLA Veerbasantareddy Mudnal, Guru Patil, Devendra Nath Nad, Nagarathna Kuppi, Chandrashekhargowda Magnur, Guru Kama and others were present.