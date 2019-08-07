Govt. job for PSI’s family member

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that a family member of police sub-inspector Veeranna Latti, who was killed in an accident while diverting traffic during floods on Tuesday, will get a government job. He told reporters that he had instructed officials in this regard. Latti, 46, was killed when a car hit him while he was diverting traffic on Pune–Bengaluru highway near Kittur.
The Chief Minister said Army helicopters would be used for rescue operations from Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor