Govt. job for PSI’s family member

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that a family member of police sub-inspector Veeranna Latti, who was killed in an accident while diverting traffic during floods on Tuesday, will get a government job. He told reporters that he had instructed officials in this regard. Latti, 46, was killed when a car hit him while he was diverting traffic on Pune–Bengaluru highway near Kittur.

The Chief Minister said Army helicopters would be used for rescue operations from Thursday.