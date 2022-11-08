Govt. issues circular for creation of revenue villages

This is set to benefit residents of Lambani tanda, Gollarahatti, Vaddarahatti, Nayakarahatti, Kurubarahatti, Haadi, Majare, Doddi, Palya, Camp, Colony and such habitations

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 08, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has issued a circular to officials of the Revenue Department to identify human habitations, which are not part of revenue villages, and bring them to the mainstream either by converting them to revenue villages or by making them part of existing revenue villages.

Whom it benefits

Rajendra Prasad M.N., Director, Cell for Creation of Revenue Villages, issued the circular with guidelines for the process on Tuesday. This will benefit residents of Lambani tanda, Gollarahatti, Vaddarahatti, Nayakarahatti, Kurubarahatti, Haadi, Majare, Doddi, Palya, Camp and Colony to get records for their residential properties.

The circular said the government had brought in an amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, to issue RTCs for residents of human habitations with no documents. It also listed the steps to be taken by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and tahsildars to identify such places and declare them as revenue villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Land Reforms Act

The officers have to identify survey numbers and measure the areas of such habitations and DCs have to issue notifications as per form 2E of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The public could be given time to file objections or suggestions, if any, in response to the notification. The DCs have the power to either accept or reject the objections. The private lands should be shown as government lands in the Pahanis (RTCs) and issue notifications. Later, the tahsildars and assistant commissioners can start issuing title deeds to the residents. The officers need not wait until new revenue villages were declared. The circular insists that tahsildars personally visit the habitations and take applications from the residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
land resources
human rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app