Govt. issues circular for creation of revenue villages

The State government has issued a circular to officials of the Revenue Department to identify human habitations, which are not part of revenue villages, and bring them to the mainstream either by converting them to revenue villages or by making them part of existing revenue villages.

Whom it benefits

Rajendra Prasad M.N., Director, Cell for Creation of Revenue Villages, issued the circular with guidelines for the process on Tuesday. This will benefit residents of Lambani tanda, Gollarahatti, Vaddarahatti, Nayakarahatti, Kurubarahatti, Haadi, Majare, Doddi, Palya, Camp and Colony to get records for their residential properties.

The circular said the government had brought in an amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, to issue RTCs for residents of human habitations with no documents. It also listed the steps to be taken by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and tahsildars to identify such places and declare them as revenue villages.

As per Land Reforms Act

The officers have to identify survey numbers and measure the areas of such habitations and DCs have to issue notifications as per form 2E of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

The public could be given time to file objections or suggestions, if any, in response to the notification. The DCs have the power to either accept or reject the objections. The private lands should be shown as government lands in the Pahanis (RTCs) and issue notifications. Later, the tahsildars and assistant commissioners can start issuing title deeds to the residents. The officers need not wait until new revenue villages were declared. The circular insists that tahsildars personally visit the habitations and take applications from the residents.