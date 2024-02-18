Govt. is taking steps to decongest buses, says Ramalinga Reddy

February 18, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government is taking various steps to reduce congestion in buses, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“We have noticed that there is increased congestion on buses run by the State transport undertakings. The reasons are there are not enough buses, not enough frequency on popular routes, some routes remaining uncovered and staff vacancies,” he said.

“We have initiated several steps towards addressing these issues. We have already begun the purchase of buses, that include electric vehicles and a range of new-age buses. In three months, new buses will be added to our fleet across the State. We are also preparing to appoint 2,000 drivers and conductors. We will not only increases buses on popular routes but also introduce or increase buses on less covered routes,” he said.

He was speaking at an event to flag off new buses at the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Bus Stand and present medals to drivers with accident-free service. A new bus stand in Harugeri town was also inaugurated on the occasion.

“NWKRTC has introduced 50 new Bharat VI quality standard buses in Belagavi division,” the Minister said and added that these new buses are environment friendly and are equipped with several safety features, including CCTV cameras, electronic vehicle stability control system and an onboard diagnostic system.”

He said that the government has hiked compensation to ₹50 lakh for families of transport staff who die in road accidents. “We are trying to further increase it to ₹1 crore. A proposal has been submitted to the government,” he said.

“We have already introduced over 700 new buses. Transport employees are working to serve the people in rain, cold or hot sun. We are committed to protecting their interests,” he said.

He gave away awards to 38 bus drivers who have been driving accident free for five years.

MLA and NWKRTC Chairman Raju Kage said that bus stands are being made more woman friendly. A study has found that over 60% of the five lakh bus passengers carried every day are women. There are complaints that there are no proper bus facilities in rural areas. “We will work towards reducing the shortage of buses,” he added.

He also said that NWKRTC will provide clean drinking water in bus stands.

Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women is working successfully. “It has provided liberty and financial support to women, as have the other four guarantee schemes of the government,” she said.

People are living comfortably due to the five guarantee schemes of the government. “We have delivered as promised. Our government has given more emphasis on women’s economic empowerment,” she added.

MLAs Asif (Raju) Seth, Ashok Pattan and Babasaheb Patil, MLC Channaraja Hattiholi, NWKRTC Managing Director Bharat S., Divisional Controller Ganesh Rathod and others were present.

