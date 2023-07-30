Govt. is oblivious to plight of farmers, says Bommai

July 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government is oblivious to the plight of farmers and rural poor who have suffered from damage caused by heavy rainfall, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Most of the areas in 11 districts have been hit by heavy rainfall. The poor have suffered house collapse and farmers have suffered crop damage. But the State government has not responded to their grievances. Apart from holding a meeting through video conference, the Chief Minister [Siddaramaiah] has done little else. Other Ministers have not visited the districts nor consoled families that have suffered losses. All the Ministers are busy in playing politics. The Chief Minister is busy in resolving issues between Ministers and MLAs,” he told journalists at the airport in Sambra.

“As per rules, the State government should release ₹10,000 to families that have suffered house damage. That has not been done. The government has also failed to order a survey of house damage and crop loss damage,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the BJP government, we increased the amount of crop loss and house damage compensation by adding to the amount prescribed under the National Disaster Response Force norms. This decision was taken by the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” he said.

“We released ₹2,600 crore towards heavy rain-damage compensation. We paid ₹5 lakh to those who suffered house collapse. While the NDRF norms prescribed ₹6,500 per acre of crop damage, we paid ₹13,000 per acre. We released ₹25,000 per acre for irrigated crops against the prescribed ₹15,000 per acre. We paid ₹28,000 per acre for horticulture crops against the prescribed ₹18,000 per acre. The Congress government should do the same,” he said.

“Speaking out of experience, I demand that the Chief Minister should visit flood-hit villages and meet affected families. If he cannot do that, what else is this government for? It will be doing a great injustice to the poor,’‘ he said.

Mr. Bommai accused the State government of being involved in large-scale irregularities in transfer of government employees. “While the Ministers and MLAs are engaged in corruption, the Chief Minister is busy in saving his chair. This is an anti-people government by all counts,” he said.

“Anti-social elements that were dormant in the past, have resurfaced during the Congress government. They are roaming the streets fearlessly as the government is backing them. Women are being insulted, youth killed and even police officers are being killed. On the other hand, the police are assaulting physically challenged persons. People have lost the fear of the police and law and order situation has deteriorated. If the government does not wake up in time, the people will revolt,” he said.

He said that the BJP will gain a majority in the Parliamentary polls, as they will be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP State unit president will be appointed soon, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.