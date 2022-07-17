Govt. is not run by ‘original’ BJP, it is a coalition regime: DKS

Ridiculing the Bharatiya Janata Party for its alleged internal differences, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said the State has a coalition government and it is not being run by those from the “original BJP”.

He claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60% in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said: “There is fear in the BJP that there are a lot of internal problems, that is the reason why their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions with party leaders in Bengaluru. “Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government,” the KPCC chief said in reply to a question.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came from a different party, those who came with the Chief Minister from Janata Dal are about 34%, those who have gone from Congress are 30% and BJP (original) are only about 30%,” he said.

Resignation of 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) led to the collapse of the coalition government in 2019, paving the way for the formation of the BJP government under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa. Resigned MLAs contested elections and re-elected to the Assembly. Mr. Bommai, who succeeded Mr. Yediyurappa, had joined the BJP from the Janata Dal (U) ahead of the 2008 Assembly elections.

“There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of anxiety and fear within, as original BJP people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus,” the KPCC chief said.