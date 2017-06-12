‘Govt. is forcing everyone into silence’: Rahul

The Congress on Monday released a commemorative edition of the newspaper National Herald in Bengaluru as part of its relaunch.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi were present at the event at Ambedkar Bhavan where “India at Crossroads: 70 years of Independence” was released.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gandhi took on the NDA government saying that the “power of truth” has been replaced by the “truth of power”. “Anybody who tries to stand for truth is pushed aside,” he said. “Government is forcing everyone into silence.”

Mr. Gandhi said he has asked the editors of the paper to criticise the Congress party when required. “The National Herald should speak the truth.” Truth was ‘manufactured’ under the present dispensation, he contended.

Mr Gandhi criticised the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments for not allowing him to cross the border of the two States during his recent visit. The police forces stopped him at the border without reasons, he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President G. Parameshwara and Congress leader and Director of the Associated Journals Limited Oscar Fernandes spoke.

Governor Vajubhai Vala was present.