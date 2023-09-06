Govt. is considering carving out Madhugiri district: CM Siddaramaiah

September 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the State government is actively considering providing district status to Madhugiri by carving it out from the present Tumakuru district. Currently, Madhugiri is one of the taluks in Tumakuru district.

“I will surely consider Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna’s demand for giving the district status to Madhugiri,” the CM said while addressing a function organised to mark the 10th anniversary celebrations of Ksheera Bhagya Yojana organized by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and District Cooperative Milk Producers Union in Madhugiri.

The last new district formed was Vijayanagara district in 2021. Now, the State has 31 districts.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government would consider providing a ropeway to Madhugiri Fort. Madhugiri is a town located in the Tumakuru district and is known for its iconic fort. Also known as Madhugiri Hill Fort, it stands at an elevation of 3,930 ft. and is considered to be one of the largest monolithic rock formations in Asia. Madhugiri is located at a distance of 105 km from Bengaluru and 44 km from Tumakuru.

10th anniversary of Ksheera Bhagya scheme

He said over 54 lakh schoolchildren get nutritious food by consuming milk under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme and it has received a lot of appreciation at the international level. Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Children can be healthy and get a good education only if they are mentally and physically fit.”

For providing nutritious food for poor and middle class children of all castes and all religions, he said, “The government has implemented Ksheera Bhagya scheme and we have provided nutritious food to millions of children everyday for 10 years”.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uttering “lies” that the State would become financially bankrupt due to pro-poor programmes. The previous BJP government “cheated” the people of the district by not providing adequate funds for the Yettinahole project, the CM said.

The price of milk per litre has been increased by ₹3 to benefit farmers, he said. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Mr. Rajanna, Animal Husbandry Department, Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh, KMF Chairman Bhima Naik, were among those present.