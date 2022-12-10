  1. EPaper
Govt. is committed to end man-elephant conflict, says minister in Hassan

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah said that the CM is expected to make an announcement on resolving this problem of elephant menace during his visit to Sakaleshpur on December 13

December 10, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah held a meeting on man-elephant conflict in Sakaleshpur on Saturday. MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and senior officers were present.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah held a meeting on man-elephant conflict in Sakaleshpur on Saturday. MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and senior officers were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah said that Karnataka government is working out a permanent solution to the elephant menace in Hassan district. He addressed a meeting of planters, agriculture workers and representatives of various organisations in Sakaleshpur on Saturday.

Mr. Gopalaiah, also minister in-charge of Hassan district, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had understood the seriousness of the problem. He had responded positively to the demand for a permanent solution to this issue. The government has increased ex-gratia amount for the victims of elephant attacks to ₹15 lakh. The work on railway barricades to avoid the movement of elephants had been going on. Besides that, elephant task forces had been constituted, he said.

Further, the minister said that the CM would hold a meeting of elected representatives in Bengaluru soon on this issue. The CM is expected to make an announcement on resolving this problem during his visit to Sakaleshpur on December 13. Two trouble-causing tuskers would be radio-collared, he added.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N. Basavaraj said a control room had been opened to tackle the problem. As many as 104 watchers had been deployed for the purpose. Every day, 4,000 people get message-alerts on the movement of elephants.

Sakaleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, former MLA H.M. Vishwanath, KGF president Mohan Kumar and others were present.

