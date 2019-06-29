Govt. institutions among major defaulters

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials said that government institutions were among the major defaulters of water tax here.

Unpaid water bills have accrued to the tune of ₹169 crore. This included ₹88 crore that was carried forward to the MCC’s account after the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), an arm of KUWSSB, was identified to manage water distribution here on behalf of the MCC.

Government institutions alone owe ₹39.32 crore dues to the MCC. The MCC has claimed to have corresponded with the institutions for a “one-time” payment of dues but it continues to mount.

Also, gram panchayats (GPs) that are now part of the city also owe ₹19 crore.

Officials at the MCC said Railways, the Police Department, the Kannada and Culture Department, Mysore Milk Union Ltd., CESC, University of Mysore, ATI, and others owe dues. They have started making partial payments to clear them.

“Railways have paid ₹88 lakh, the Hootalli GP ₹30 lakh, the Bogadi GP ₹10 lakh, and the Kalamandira paid ₹40 lakh recently,” claimed the Additional Commissioner of MCC on Friday.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that a major drive had been launched in addition to the monthly drives where the top 25 defaulters were identified for recovering the dues. Issuing notices to them was part of the drive, she said.

The MCC has also written to the State government seeking its nod to waive interest accrued on the principal amount of water tax for one-time settlement of dues.

This will bring us more revenue and also benefit the consumers as they get relief from paying the interest, she said, adding that the interest component was ₹32 crore.