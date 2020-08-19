Karnataka

Govt. informs IGR about removal of restrictions on owning farmland

While the Opposition parties as well as farmers’ groups are protesting against the sweeping amendments to the Land Reforms Act, the government has gone ahead with the application of the benefits related to the amended legislation by asking the Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to take the amended law into consideration while allowing registration of farmland.

In a letter to the IGR and Commissioner for Stamps on Tuesday, the Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department informed that the restrictions with respect to purchase of agricultural land, which had been imposed in the form of Sections 79 A and 79 B of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, have been removed through an amendment.

