Govt. hospital nurse booked for botched-up abortion

The Bagalagunte police have registered an FIR against a nurse of Mallasandra government hospital for an alleged botched-up abortion for ₹3,000, damaging the intestine and uterus of a 27-year-old homemaker .

The victim sustained severe pain and bleeding and was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital, where the doctors performed emergency surgery. After recovering from the injuries, the victim approached the police seeking legal action.

In her complaint, the victim, a mother of two children, said that she went to Mallasandra Government Hospital after discovering that she was pregnant with a third child and wanted a consult for an abortion.

The accused, who worked as nurse at the hospital, introduced herself as Gangalakshmi and promised to perform the abortion and demanded ₹4,500. After negotiating, the victim gave her ₹3,000. Last Sunday, the victim went to the hospital and Gangalakshmi performed the surgery, which went wrong and the victim started bleeding profusely.

Unable to handle the situation, Gangalakshmi advised the victim’s sister-in-law Gouri to take her to Vani Vilas Hospital immediately. After she was rushed to the hospital, the doctor examined and informed her that her uterus and intestine had been damaged. The doctor also performed immediate surgery to prevent further damage.

The Bagalagunte police have charged nurse Gangalakshmi under Section 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of IPC and written a letter to the Health Department seeking clarification. The clarification is to ascertain whether the nurse is trained to handle such a surgery and whether she followed due procedure. The police are awaiting a reply, based on which action would be taken accordingly, a police officer probing the case said.