Govt. hopes to conduct II PU exam from April 16 to May 4

The Department of Pre-University Education, on Tuesday, issued a tentative timetable for the II PU annual examinations for the 2021-2022 academic year. If all goes as planned, the examination will start on April 16 and continue till May 4. In a press release, the department stated preparatory examinations for II PU students will commence from March 14 and conclude on March 25.

With the pandemic throwing the academic calendar out of gear, the government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30% for language subjects. However, for optional subjects, the examinations will be conducted without any cut in syllabus, stated the DPUE.

Those who have concerns about the tentative schedule can send their objections by email to the DPUE. Objections will be received till February 1, 2022.

Examinations for I PU students

The department has also decided to conduct examinations for I PU students as well this year. As per the release, these will be conducted from March 28 to April 13. Deputy Director of Districts will head a panel to finalise question papers for I PU students.

II PU exams were cancelled last year due to the second wave of COVID-19 and students were graded based on their SSLC and I PU marks.