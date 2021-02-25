Govt. hold audit of explosives: Basavaraj Bommai

HUBBALLI

25 February 2021 20:44 IST

‘Rule on frequency of inspection modified’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State government will soon conduct searches at all the mines and quarries in the State regularly and conduct audit of all explosives.

Mr. Bommai told presspersons in Davangere on Thursday that it would be a joint operation by teams of the departments of Home and Mines and Geology. The operation would cover all legal and illegal mining centres in the State, he said.

The Home Minister said that earlier inspection was conducted once in three months at quarries but now the rule had been modified to increase the frequency of inspection. “Now, inspections will be conducted once in 15 days to a one month at all mines and quarries. The explosives stored will be checked and if there is any illegal storage of explosives, action will be taken without any mercy,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bommai said he had discussed about the issue of conducting audit of explosives and carrying out joint operation with Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh R. Nirani.

Regarding the D.J. Halli violence, Mr. Bommai said the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet. “Now everyone knows how the attack on the police station took place. We had told the same thing in the legislature and the NIA has conveyed the same in its report. Social media was misused for carrying out violence at D.J. Halli. The court will give its verdict,” he said.

On reservation

Regarding the agitations seeking reservation by various communities, the Home Minister said their pleas had been forwarded to the backward classes commission seeking a detailed study and report on them.

Mr. Bommai said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was taking steps to provide reservation and would hold consultation with experts. “The Chief Minister is committed to providing justice to all communities. We know about the reservation percentage provided in Tamil Nadu. A decision will be taken within the framework of law taking into consideration the changed socio-economical scenario,” he said.