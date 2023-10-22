ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. hikes DA to its employees, pensioners

October 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Saturday increased the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees in the 2018 revised pay scales to 38.75% of the basic pay, from the existing 35%, an increase of 3.75%. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.

According to a government order, the government has equally increased the DA from the existing 35% to 38.75% of its pensioners, in addition to pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension/family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US