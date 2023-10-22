HamberMenu
Govt. hikes DA to its employees, pensioners

October 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Saturday increased the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees in the 2018 revised pay scales to 38.75% of the basic pay, from the existing 35%, an increase of 3.75%. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2023.

According to a government order, the government has equally increased the DA from the existing 35% to 38.75% of its pensioners, in addition to pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension/family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the State.

