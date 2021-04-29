Govt. hiding COVID-19 death numbers: Congress

Bengaluru

29 April 2021 20:27 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the State government was hiding the actual COVID-19 deaths in Bengaluru.

He tweeted, “@BJP4Karnataka govt is hiding the actual #Covid19 death numbers. There is a lot of difference in the data released by the govt & BBMP. We would not have been in this situation if the government had taken necessary precautions & kept the infrastructure ready.”

He said in another tweet, “@BJP4Karnataka leaders are of the opinion that we always criticise. Exposing the mismanagement is also the responsibility of the Opposition. Is it not true that people are dying without beds, oxygen, ICU & medicines? Should we not question this?”

