Govt. has released over ₹1,000 cr. flood loss compensation to Belagavi: CM

Meeting to be held with Revenue, Finance officers to resolve technical issues

The State government has released over ₹1,000 crore as flood loss compensation to Belagavi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Sunday.

The district suffered huge losses due to floods in 2019 and 2020. That included house collapse and crop loss. Then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced suitable compensation for all such incidents. The district administration reported that 44,205 houses had suffered various levels of damage.

“Till now, the State government has released ₹861 crore for house collapse and ₹263 crore towards crop loss. There are some technical issues in the way of releasing compensation to the rest of those whose houses collapsed. We will hold a meeting with Revenue and Finance department officers, along with the district administration officers, to resolve them,” he said.

Sugarcane arrears

“The government has clear rules about payment of arrears by sugar factories to farmers. But there is confusion about clearance of arrears by private factories. To resolve this, we will soon have a meeting with factory representatives, Apex Bank officers, Finance Department officers and farmers,” he told journalists.

He said that he had instructed Health Department officers to take steps to arrest the trend of growing viral fever among children. “I have asked officers to conduct health check-up camps in villages and maintain strict surveillance about signs of the disease. All facilities will be made available by the State government to diagnose and treat children with viral fever at all district and taluk hospitals and primary health centres,” he said.

To a query about the Jarkiholi brothers not accompanying him during his official visit to the district, he said that they spoke to him. “Balachandra Jarkiholi wrote me a letter about this. There is problem about it,” he said.

“The government will take steps to strengthen the State Border Protection Authority and will consider the suggestion of appointing a senior Minister as chairman of the authority,” he added.