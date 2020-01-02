Govt. has released ₹6,450 crore for flood relief: NWKRTC Chairman

Chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) V.S. Patil has said that responding to the grief and loss of the flood-affected people, the State government has released ₹ 6,450 crore towards flood relief works and compensation.

He was inaugurating a three-day photo exhibition on flood relief, government schemes and achievements of the State government in the last 100 days organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at the New KSRTC Bus Station on Gokul Road here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pati said that in all, 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected by the recent floods in the State and the Union government released a grant of ₹ 1,200 crore towards flood relief, while the State government has already released ₹ 6,450 crore for mitigating the sufferings of the flood-affected people.

Of the 178 roads and bridges damaged in floods and heavy downpour, 142 road works had been initiated.

And, ₹ 282.53 crore had been directly paid to the bank accounts of 1,38,725 beneficiaries. Listing out various schemes announced by the Union and State governments and funds allocated for different works, Mr. Patil said that steps were being taken to encourage investment in the industrial sector and for developing tourism.

Exhibition

The photography exhibition has details of the achievement of the State government in different sectors, including details for allocation of funds for various development works apart from information on government schemes.

On the occasion, “Dina Nooru Saadhane Nooraru”, a booklet on the progress made during the first 100 days of the State government was released jointly by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan and Managing Director of NWKRTC Rajendra Cholan.

Chief Traffic Manager of NWKRTC Santhosh Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer Rajesh Huddar and other officials, including Nitin Hegde and P.Y. Nayak, tahsildar Prakash Nashi and Assistant Director of Information Manjunath Dollin, among others, were present.

A troupe of artistes presented the achievements of the State government in the first 100 days through a street play and songs.

Mr. Patil also went around the new bus station and gave directions to the officials on improving passenger amenities and other facilities.