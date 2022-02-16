‘Govt. has recommended inclusion of Halakki Okkaliga community in ST category’

Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the State Government has recommended to the Centre the inclusion of Halakki Okkaliga community in the Scheduled Tribe category in 2017 and the Centre has to take a decision on inclusion of the community in the ST category.

In a reply to Dinakar Keshav Shetty (BJP) during Question Hour, Mr. Karjol said the issue would be taken up during the Delhi visit of the Chief Minister. The Union Minister concerned would be informed about the matter and a memorandum would be given to the Union Ministry to include the community in the ST category.

The community members largely reside in Kumta, Ankola, and Honnavar taluks of Uttara Kannada district. The community remained economically and educationally backward, Mr. Shetty said.

RTCs

In a reply to N.A. Haris (Congress), Mr. Karjol said the KSRTC and other bus road transport corporations incurred financial losses owing to non-increase in the bus ticket fares since 2015, increase in the diesel prices and non-operational of buses during the lockdown.

He said the Government was planning to develop bus stands and buildings for establishment of commercial shops, petrol bunks, health centres and community halls for generating revenue.