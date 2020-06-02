‘Govt. has plans to reach out to students deprived of classes’

Belagavi

02 June 2020 23:48 IST

The State government has plans to reach out to students who have been deprived of online classes due to poor mobile network or lack of smart phones, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We will ask teachers to hold classes in large public buildings or houses in remote villagers to teach small groups of students who attend nearby schools. We can also depute teachers to visit houses of some students who do not have smart phones or are unable to study due to network problems or other such issues. The model has been successfully tried in Chikkodi,” he said.

He said that the State government had not yet decided on the date of reopening, though the High Court of Karnataka had allowed it to reopen schools after wide consultation with parents, teachers and other groups.

“When schools will reopen, they will do so with all precautions such as social distancing, sanitising and wearing of masks. We are also considering running schools in shifts,” the Minister said. No final decision has been taken on any of these issues till now, he said.

He said that the Education Department would hold SSLC and PU examinations with the cooperation of Home and Health Ministries on the scheduled dates.

Teachers are using several technical tools, including WhatsApp, Zoom, and YouTube, along with classic tools such as community radio. This will continue at least for the next 15 days, he said.