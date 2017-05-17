Govt. has no role in IAS officer Baderiya’s arrest: Jayachandra

The State government on Tuesday maintained that it has no role in the arrest of Ganga Ram Baderiya, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, in the Janthakal Enterprises case that dates back to 2007, when Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.

“It’s a matter between the Supreme Court and the Special Investigation Team. The SIT has been probing illegal mining as per the court’s directions. The Supreme Court has sought a report from the SIT in three months,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said.

‘Read for inquiry’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy has said that he would face any inquiry in the Janthakal Enterprises case.

Speaking at Saidapur village in Yadgir taluk on Tuesday, he said he was above board in the case. “I worked according to my conscience and the law of the land. Hence, the question of me facing trouble would not rise at all,” he said. He also requested the media to study the case before publishing “misleading news” about his role in the case.