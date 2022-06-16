‘Govt. has failed to maintain law and order’

KPCC says 40 women have gone missing from Kalaburagi district in six months

KPCC Spokesperson Priyank Kharge alleged that the State government has “failed” to maintain law and order in Karnataka.

He was speaking to the media persons after concluding the 24-hour protest in Kalaburagi opposing the State government’s revised textbook here on Thursday. Mr. Kharge saidthat the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has failed to manage law and order in the State. His administration has remained a mute spectator to the increasing crimes, he added.

Nearly 40 women have been reported missing since the last six months in Kalaburagi district alone. This shows the pathetic condition of law and order in the district. Mr. Jnanendra himself does not have a good opinion about the officials and staff of the Home Department, he [Mr. Jnanendra] had compared police to dogs who would do anything for money, then is it possible to control law and order situation, Mr. Kharge questioned.

In the last two-and-half years, 180 missing cases have been reported in different stations across the State, of which most of them are girls and middle aged women. It is the utmost duty of the police to act swiftly and lodge complaints immediately in missing cases.

He alleged that the lodges in the city have become centres for illegal activities like ganja, gambling, cricket-betting , and the criminals have no fear of the police, police should take steps to curb the increasing crime, he added.