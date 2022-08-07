Govt. has deliberately denied opportunity for Congress leaders to contest in BBMP elections: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

August 07, 2022 22:18 IST

Accusing the BJP government of playing politics to deliberately deny Congress leaders from contesting elections, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that of the 90 wards coming under the Assembly constituencies represented by Congress legislators, 76 have been reserved for women. He, however, citing the party’s internal survey report said Congress was poised to win BBMP elections.

“We are not against reservation for women. Even we want them to be politically empowered. However, opportunities should be equally distributed. It is unfair to concentrate all the reservation to some areas,” Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons here.

He pointed out, “Of 9 wards in Jayanagar, 8 have been reserved for women. All the seven wards in Gandhinagar have been reserved for women. In BTM Layout and Chamarajapet, reservation to women have been provided in 8 and 6 wards. Of 14 wards in Bommanahalli (represented by BJP legislator), 9 have been reserved for women. You decide whether it is fair or not.” The reservation for backward classes, women and Scheduled Castes have not been distributed properly, he added.

He said that the Congress has already protested against this haphazard reservation by hanging the BJP office board in from of Urban Development department office. “In democracy, it is our duty to point mistakes of the Government. We have told our partymen to file objection and continue our fight.” Mr. Shivakumar said that this was an important election for those aspiring to become legislators in future, and gave examples of former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and former Vice President B.D. Jatti, who all started their political life from local bodies. “Even the President (Draupadi Murmu) started from a local body.”

Electoral rolls

Mr. Shivakumar alleged that thousands of names of voters from minority communities and SCs have been missing from the rolls. “I have directed the party workers to review the electoral list. We will convene a separate meeting to discuss the problems of missing names.”

The Congress chief also said the party was ready to face the BBMP polls and was gearing up for the same. “We are preparing for the elections and I am travelling across all constituencies.”

Citing an internal report of the party, he said, “We have done a survey in Bengaluru and according to it, people are aspiring for a big change. They have decided to remove the BJP government. Though at one time, it was said Congressmen cannot win in Basavangudi and Rajajinagar, our party leaders have won BBMP polls and also become legislators.”