Govt. has big plans for electronic manufacturing cluster in Mysuru, says Commissioner for Industrial Development

The Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Kirshna said here on Thursday that the Karnataka government was promoting Mysuru in all conceivable manner and has big plans for the growth of the electronics manufacturing cluster near Nanjangud.

She was speaking at Integrate ’24, a platform for buyers and sellers from MSMEs organised by Confederation of Indian Industry. Ms. Gunjan Krishna said Mysuru had all that is required for tier-2 cities to take off and cited some of the success stories that emerged from the city including during COVID-19 when the technology for manufacture of ICU Ventilators was provided by Skanray, a Mysuru-based company.

Similarly, there are very few companies that can manufacture printed circuit board like AT&S which is again based in Mysuru, she added and said that such success stories could be attributed to the prevailing ecosystem that enables companies to thrive.

She said that MSMEs have an important role to play in the growth of the country at a time when the world was looking at India as part of the China +1 policy (of reducing dependency on China and sourcing supplies from other countries). But for this to translate into reality productivity has to improve and this in turn hinged on access to technology.

Hence the Karnataka government was pushing for manufacturing 4.0 to MSMEs which entails harnessing technology and digitisation of the manufacturing process to be on par with the rest of the world. “It is not the big companies alone that need to switch to Manufacturing 4.0 but even MSMEs to seize the opportunity for growth and development,” she added.

She touched upon various schemes available from the government for MSMEs and also for vendor development to ensure competitiveness of the sector. Ms. Gunjan Krishna also said that the future growth would be technology-driven, green entailing environmentally sustainable processes apart from promoting inclusivity.

N.Venu, Chairman, CII, Karnataka State Council, said MSME sector was the backbone of the Indian economy which was the fifth largest in the world with visions to grow further in the years ahead. But further growth was not possible if there was no change in the manufacturing sector. It has to harness digital technology and enhance productivity to become globally competitive, he added.

Mr. Venu said the market was no longer domestic or local but global. Adapting to cutting-edge technologies and scaling up productivity have to improve, said Mr. Venu calling for capacity building and leadership development as well.

Sam Cherian, convenor, CII Karnataka MSME Panel, Arjun Ranga, former chairman, CII Karnataka, M. Ponnuswami, co-chairman, CII National MSME Council, and others were present.

The CII said the event was an attempt to integrate the requirement of large and medium sectors with the capabilities and service of MSMEs. An exhibition of products of MSMEs was also organised to showcase the potential and capabilities of the sector.

