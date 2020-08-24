Govt. hands over Shirva priest death probe to CID

The State government has handed over the investigation into the death of Mahesh D’ Souza, the Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, in Udupi district, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the State police.
The Home Department recently passed the orderfollowing persistent demand from hundreds of parishioners. D’Souza was found dead in the office of Don Bosco School, where he was the principal too, at around 9 p.m. on October 11, 2019.
Udupi Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra confirmed having received the order. He told The Hindu the probe was yet to be handed over as officials concerned from the CID were yet to arrive.
Thirty-six year old D’Souza was appointed at the Shirva Church in 2016 and was also made the principal of the school. A native of Moodubelle in Udupi district, he was ordained into priesthood in 2013.
While Udupi police claimed that there was no foul play in the death of the priest, parishioners claimed that D’Souza was forced to take the extreme step by some vested interests. They had held several protests demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath