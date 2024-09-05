Govt. hampering operations of KOICL: Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Karnataka government is hampering operations of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) citing minor issues “out of spite” against him.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the KIOCL had been suffering a loss of ₹27 crore every day. “I cleared the file related to the KIOCL soon after becoming the Union Minister. But the State government could not tolerate it. They began to spread false news on the issue. In fact, it was (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah who granted mine for the KIOCL in 2016. The KIOCL has paid ₹190 crore for compensatory afforestation. But the Forest Minister is not aware of this,” he claimed.

On the State-Centre tussle, Mr. Kumaraswamy said it would be beneficial to the people of Karnataka if the State did not engage in a tug-of-war with the Centre. “With the experience of working as the Chief Minister, I suggest the State against indulging in a tussle with the Centre. Let us make arguments during elections, but not now,” he said.

To a question on the VISL, the Union Minister said he was committed to rejuvenating the plant. However, it required ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore. It would take time to mobilise funds,” he said.

