Govt. gives deadline extension to some projects; homebuyers unhappy

April 1 completion date extended to October 1 due to second wave

An extension in the completion date of a section of projects has been given by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), leaving homebuyers unhappy. Officials said the extension has been given upon directions from government.

Kishore Chandra H.C., chairman, K-RERA, told The Hindu that projects that were to be completed by April 1 have been given extension until October 1. “This extension does not apply to projects whose completion date was before April 1. RERAs in some other States have already given extension. In our case, the government has passed the order,” he added.

Welcoming the move, Suresh Hari, chairman, CREDAI Bengaluru, said extension of completion date was an urgent need due to the continued challenges faced owing to the pandemic. “After the second wave, the availability of workforce at site, compounded with reduced quantum of workers for safety, has led to delay in completing many planned activities at project sites. This has resulted in delay of projects planned to be completed during this timeline. Extension is an absolute necessity and will certainly help in catching up with lost time. We thank the authority for looking at this essential need favourably,” he said.

However, the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) said the notification requires many clarifications as to what transparent method will be adhered to by K-RERA while approving extensions due to the COVID-19 second wave. “We wish to know the actual status of those projects that shall be considered for approval of extension and will this extension really help homebuyers get their homes within the extended timelines. We also want to know how the allottees of these projects will be compensated as for no reason or fault of theirs, they are forced to continue to pay both rent and EMI while K-RERA and the Karnataka government have conceded to the request of the builder community,” said M.S. Shankar, general secretary, FPCE.

The FPCE also alleged that in June, they had escalated the issue of “illegally approved extension of projects without following RERA Act Section 6, based on Ministry of Housing and Urban Alleviation (MOHUA) guidance, whereas the Karnataka RERA authorities have to act on any and such directives only from Government of Karnataka.”

“Many projects are extended twice using the MOHUA guidance as well RERA Section 6, which has put many homebuyers in financial implications,” FPCE said.