Govt. gets two months to reconsider cancelling Tipu Jayanti celebration as State event

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted two more months to the State government to reconsider its July 30, 2019 decision to cancel the celebration of Tipu Jayanti as a State event.

A Division Bench Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar granted eight weeks as sought by the government to reconsider the decision.

The government, in a statement submitted to the HC, said it was studying materials not only on Tipu Sultan but also the government decisions at various points of time to celebrate jayantis of other eminent personalities as observed by the HC in its November 6, 2019, order.

In this order, the HC had said that the government had passed the July 30, 2019, order without considering the earlier orders, passed by the government in 2015 and 2016 giving elaborate reasons for celebrating the event by spending funds from the State exchequer. The court had declined to stay the July 30, 2019, order while observing that the courts will have to go slow in interfering in policy decisions of the governments.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Bilal Ali Shah, a resident of Lucknow, who claims to be Tipu Sultan’s descendant, and two organisations, Tipu Sultan United Front and Tipu Rashtreeya Seva Sangha, Bengaluru, questioning the cancellation of Tipu Jayanti as a State event.