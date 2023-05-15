Govt. gears up to select next State police chief

May 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Senior IPS officers Alok Mohan and Kamal Pant are strong contenders for the post of State police chief after the present Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood will vacate the post to take over as CBI director by May 25.

Going by the seniority list, Mr. Mohan, DGP (Director General of Police) and commandant general home guards, Director Civil defence, Director General of fire and emergency services and State Disaster Management control, tops the list. Mr. Pant, DGP (Recruitment), who served as city police commissioner, is the other contender. Others in the race include Bengaluru city police commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy, who was recently promoted as DGP in January this year. Even though P. Ravindranath, DGP (training), is eligible for the post, he will not be considered as his tenure of service is lesser than six months.

The appointment of Mr. Sood to the top CBI post coincided with the Congress victory leading to many speculations. As an officer who held many important positions during his career, Mr. Sood had face-offs with Congress leaders many times. Even though he has seven months more for retirement, he could have had a tough time if he continued as State police chief with the Congress government, sources said.

Now that he has been selected as the CBI director, he will get an additional one-and-a-half years of tenure as per the rules.