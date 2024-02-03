ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. forms panel to probe work carried out by KEONICS from 2018-19 to 2022-23

February 03, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted an inquiry committee led by retired IAS officer S.D. Meena to probe observations made by the Principal Accountant General in the Compliance Audit of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS) for the period 2018-19 to 2022-23.

According to the order, the panel includes one financial expert (retd. SAAD official) and one technical expert to assist the committee to audit.

“The Principal Accountant General audit team has submitted 45 audit enquiries on the transactions and procurements of goods by KEONICS for the above mentioned period. The proposal from Managing Director, KEONICS, has been examined. From the major findings of the Principal Accountant General audit team, it is evident that there has been lacunae and gaps like the technical specifications in the products haven’t been clearly brought out; the third-party inspection do not have due certifications of the persons who have inspected the goods; the delivery challans do not have the seal/date or seal of recipient organisation; the process of empanelment and selection of vendors for the supply of goods to various departments and organisations are not in conformity with the standard tender document prescribed by the Finance Department,” the order said.

