Govt. forms committee to give report on meditation in schools and PU colleges

March 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

After receiving some backlash to its order issued in November 2022 mandating 10 minutes of dhyana or meditation to be practiced in all schools and PU colleges, the government has now constituted a committee of educationists headed by Gururaj Karjagi to submit a report on the same.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the Department of School Education and Literacy said that the six-member committee will submit a report within one month. P.G. Dwarakanath, and V.B. Aarathi are amongst the members of the committee.

Primary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had then told that the practice of meditation would help students in reducing their physical and mental stress while also helping them to improve their concentration and health.

However, some student groups and educationists had called the move as the “saffronisation of education.” Mr. Nagesh had defended the order saying that meditation was not a religious practice.