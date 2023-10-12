Govt. forms 5th State Finance Commission for allocation of resources to ULBs, PRIs

October 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has constituted the fifth State Finance Commission (SFC), which has been asked to come out with recommendations on the division and allocation of resources after reviewing the financial position of urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayat raj institutions (PRIs).

The panel headed by former MP C. Narayanaswamy will have retired IAS officer Mohamed Sanaulla and retired Controller in the State Accounts Department R.S. Phonde as members, a Government Order said.

The commission will review the financial position of the zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, gram panchayats, municipal corporations, city municipal councils, town municipal councils, and town panchayats.

It will make recommendations to determine the principles, which should govern the distribution between the state government and ULBs and panchayats of the net proceeds of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees leviable by the government, which may which may be divided and allocated between them to their respective shares of such proceeds.

It will also determine the taxes, duties, tolls and fees which may be assigned to, or appropriated by the ULBs and panchayats. The Commission will have to submit its report by February 28, 2024.

