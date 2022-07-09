Govt. focusing on recharging ground water table by filling up lakes across Karnataka: Minister

Mr. Madhuswamy says a ₹200-crore project has been taken up to fill water tanks in Kollegal, Gundlupet and Hanur from the Kabini river

Minister for Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy on Saturday said that Karnataka government has taken up projects in different parts of the State to fill up lakes to recharge the ground water table.

Speaking to reporters after launching a lift irrigation project to fill up 23 lakes in Eerappana Koppal and Maidanahalli in Mysuru taluk on Saturday, Mr. Madhuswamy said that the government has taken up projects in various parts of the State to fill up lakes to ensure that the ground water table improves. “Our aim is to recharge the ground water. When a borewell is sunk, water should be available at 300 to 400 feet against the present 1,000 to 1,200 feet,” he said.

Listing out the projects taken up by the government, Mr. Madhuswamy said that a ₹200-crore project has been taken up to fill water tanks in Kollegal, Gundlupet and Hanur from the Kabini river. Similiarly, three such projects has been taken up in Tumkur, two of which are underway. Projects to recharge groundwater has also been taken up in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, he said.

Treated sewage water from Bengaluru is being used to fill up water tanks in Kolar and Chickballapur districts. Similiarly, a ₹800-crore project has been taken up to fill up water tanks in Nelamangala, Doddaballapura and Tumkur with treated sewage water from Vrishabavathi valley.

With regard to check dams, Mr. Madhuswamy said the Minor Irrigation Department has taken up construction of check dams across streams while check dams in agricultural fields will be taken up by the Agriculture Department. Construction of check dams can be taken up either under Water Shed Development Programme or Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. “There is no dearth of funds for taking up the project under MGNREGA. Funds up to ₹40 to ₹45 lakh are allocated to each gram panchayat”, he said.

Also, he said the government is encouraging the sprinkler system in irrigation by providing subsidy to sprinklers.

Bagair Hukum

The State government has extended the last date for submitting applications for ‘Bagair Hukum’ land by one more year, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The government, which had been granting Bagair Hukum land since more than three decades, had accepted applications thrice so far and distributed the land. The invitation for applications made in 2015-16 still holds good as the government had extended the last date by one more year due to demand from a lot of farmers, he said while adding that farmers, who had records to prove that they were cultivating land for a minimum period of three years prior to 2005, will become eligible under the scheme.