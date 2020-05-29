Govt. firm on flyover name, says Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said here on Friday that there was no question of backtracking on the decision to name the flyover at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
He told mediapersons that the government will not be cowed down by protests. He said the inauguration of the flyover was postponed owing to the lockdown and the norms of social distancing in place.
The flyover constructed at a cost of nearly ₹34 crore was slated for inauguration on May 28 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Savarkar. However, the inauguration was put off which triggered speculations that the government had second thoughts on the issue following protests by Opposition parties.
Mr.Suresh Kumar took a dig at the Opposition parties and said “those who protest at 10 a.m, are arrested at 11 a.m. and released by noon, cannot be expected to know or comprehend Savarkar”.
