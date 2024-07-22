‘Govt. finding it tough to get land for cemeteries, playgrounds, hospitals’

The State government was struggling to get land for cemeteries, playgrounds, hospitals and other public utility services, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Assembly on Monday.

The government had been purchasing land for cemeteries and had spent ₹50 crore last year for it, Mr. Gowda said in reply to a question by B.P. Harish (BJP). Mr Harish sought more space for cemeteries in his Harihar constituency.

Government land was not available for cemeteries. The Principal Secretary, Revenue, had to appear before the High Court once a week for several cases on the lack of cemeteries, Mr. Gowda said.

There was also no land to provide playgrounds for children, construction of power stations, hospitals and anganwadi buildings.

“There are close to 12,000 applications seeking land for anganwadis, which I have not been able to provide,” he said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad said the problem about cemeteries could be addressed with proper urban planning.

To another question by Nemiraj Naik (JD(S) on the availability of government land, Mr. Gowda said his department had put together a registry.

There were 14.5 lakh acres of government land in the State. An online app had been developed and village-level data with digital maps were available on lands, Mr. Gowda said.

