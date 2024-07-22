GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Govt. finding it tough to get land for cemeteries, playgrounds, hospitals’

Published - July 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government was struggling to get land for cemeteries, playgrounds, hospitals and other public utility services, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Assembly on Monday.

The government had been purchasing land for cemeteries and had spent ₹50 crore last year for it, Mr. Gowda said in reply to a question by B.P. Harish (BJP). Mr Harish sought more space for cemeteries in his Harihar constituency.

Government land was not available for cemeteries. The Principal Secretary, Revenue, had to appear before the High Court once a week for several cases on the lack of cemeteries, Mr. Gowda said.

There was also no land to provide playgrounds for children, construction of power stations, hospitals and anganwadi buildings.

“There are close to 12,000 applications seeking land for anganwadis, which I have not been able to provide,” he said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad said the problem about cemeteries could be addressed with proper urban planning.

To another question by Nemiraj Naik (JD(S) on the availability of government land, Mr. Gowda said his department had put together a registry.

There were 14.5 lakh acres of government land in the State. An online app had been developed and  village-level data with digital maps were available on lands, Mr. Gowda said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.