Govt. finalises tenders for civil works for Bayyapanahalli-Chikkabanavara suburban train route

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has finalised the tender for the civil works to develop Bayyapanahalli-Chikkabanavara stretch, one of the four proposed corridors in the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project, at the cost of ₹859 crore, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V. Somanna told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from BJP member H.S. Gopinath, he said that the 25-km stretch will be completed in 27 months and the second tender in the same corridor for electrification and construction of railway station will be called soon. “Of the 25 km, as much as 8 km will be elevated section and the rest runs on ground. 85% of the land required for the project has been acquired, and the government is in the process of acquiring the remaining six acres,” the Minister said.

Mr. Somanna said that the State government has so far spent ₹120 crore for preparatory work for the 148 km suburban railway project, and the tendering process for the other sections will be done soon. “Once completed, it is estimated that about 10 lakh people will commute in the train daily.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the suggestion to name the project after former Union Minister late H.N. Ananth Kumar cropped up, Mr. Somanna said that it would discussed with the Chief Minister and the Cabinet has to approve it. Besides, the railways has to agree to the proposal, he added.