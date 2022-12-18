Govt. employees under NPS to go on indefinite strike from today

December 18, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

State government employees under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) have called for an indefinite strike and will stage a protest for scrapping NPS at Freedom Park from Monday.

Shantharam, president of Karnataka Government NPS Employees’ Association, said, “Scrapping of NPS is a life and death question for us. This is the crucial movement for the NPS employees in the state and more than 50,000 people will be participating in the indefinite protest on Monday.”

“Various States such as Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan governments are withdrawing from the NPS and reverting to the old pension scheme (OPS). Nearly 2.6 lakh employees working in the government services in Karnataka coming under the NPS are also demanding the same,” he added.

“The NPS has already lost its original character as several changes have been made since its launch. Some ex-serviceman and others who were appointed under NPS and retired from service are getting only ₹ 1,000 or ₹ 1,500 per month as pension. Therefore, we will continue the protest until a concrete decision is taken by the government,” he announced.

