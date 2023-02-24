Govt. employees to launch strike on March 1

February 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to exert pressure on the State government to fulfil their demands, State government employees have decided to boycott work and go on strike from March 1.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Dharwad district unit of Karnataka State Government Employees Association president S.F. Siddangoudar said that the government has ignored the demands of the employees. The demand for abolition of new pension scheme and reverting to the old pension scheme has not been met yet, despite repeated pleas, he said.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that in the State Budget for 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, there is no mention of any proposal to hike salaries and allowances of the employees which has angered the government staff.

He said: “The Seventh Pay Commission recommendations should have been implemented on July 1, 2022. However, there is no mention of implementing it, which has disappointed us a lot.”

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that to prevail upon the State government to fulfil their lawful demands, the government employees will boycott work and resort to strike on March 1.

In Hubballi, addressing presspersons, presidents of the Hubballi Rural and Urban units of Karnataka State Government Employees Association V.F. Chulaki and Prahlad Gejji, respectively, said that the government has been apathetic towards their lawful demands, forcing them to take the decision to launch a strike.

They said that in States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, the old pension scheme has already been reinstated and they will urge the State government to abolish the new pension scheme and reinstate the old pension one.